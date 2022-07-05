Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Cook County in south central Georgia... Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Until 1030 PM EDT. At 922 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Adel, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Adel, Moultrie, Sparks, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton, Pineboro, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Flat Ford and Spence Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
