Watch President Biden's address Tuesday

President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address will be held at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

It will be carried by all major TV news networks (CBS, NBC, ABC and PBS) and cable news networks including Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

NPR will also carry the address.

The speech will also be live-streamed by the White House and many other organizations.