MOULTRIE – As the result of an altercation that took place inside Colquitt County High School Friday, five offenders – four being juveniles – were arrested on battery and affray charges.
According to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s incident report, Dep. Katie Roberts was advised of a fight happening on the school’s first floor. She said she “observed a lot of commotion and yelling between 12 male juvenile students.”
The only identified arrestee was Allessandro Joel Lara, 18, of Norman Park.
Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell, in a Facebook posting, stated that rumors were circulating about recent incidents at the high school, but investigations so far reveal no evidence to support such rumors.
“Any student(s) causing any kind of disturbance or that may pose a possible threat will be quickly identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Sheriff Howell said in the Facebook post.
“We’ve had a great year so far over the whole system,” said Colquitt School Superintendent Doug Howell. “We have been dealing with (COVID-19) on a daily basis, but discipline’s been great.”
With Friday’s incident, Howell said there are parts he could not comment on due to privacy issues, but it was a disciplinary matter where students disagreed “ideologically.” He said the students involved are currently not at the school.
“The situation was taken care of,” said Howell. However, on Tuesday particularly, rumors spread through social media. “I’ve been in contact with the Sheriff and the principal (Jamie Dixon). A lot of things were said, shared and re-shared. It’s been one of those days.”
Superintendent Howell said the main result was several parents coming to the high school to pick up their children.
“The school is safe,” he said. “But we take every situation seriously. (The Sheriff’s Office) investigated. There were no incidents (Tuesday).”
“Much attention has been given to some of the social media post that resulted in many parents checking their children out of school today,” said Dixon on the Colquitt County High Facebook page Tuesday. “As of now, we have legitimized no statements or photographs shared in these posts. The investigation is ongoing. We will remain in close communication with law enforcement, monitor our students closely and receive any information that students or parents may have.”
In all, there are four Student Resource Officers from the Sheriff’s department assigned to Colquitt County High School. They not only provide security during the school day, but also at school events such as Packer sports.
“I don’t blame parents for being concerned,” said Superintendent Howell. “If we feel a school is not safe, we will act with the Sheriff’s Office.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.