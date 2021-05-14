MOULTRIE, Ga.- Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team along with United States Marshals and Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a suspect in an assault and robbery case.
DET investigators Justin Searcy and Ivon Folsom were requested to assist state and federal agencies in apprehending Anterrio Merritt of Lenox Thursday afternoon at the Hope Hotel in Lenox, Searcy said.
Law enforcement personnel were executing five warrants obtained by 1st Sgt. Justin Lindsay of the Moultrie Police Department in connection with “incidents within the city of Moultrie.”
The charges are aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking, authorities said.
“After Merritt was placed into custody, within the hotel room we located a firearm, loaded syringes and 33 grams of methamphetamine,” Searcy said.
Due to Merritt’s arrest in Cook County, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office will be taking out warrants but new charges have not yet been filed. He is currently in Colquitt County Jail and bond has not been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.