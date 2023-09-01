Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT/11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Florida, including the following areas, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and Washington. Portions of Georgia, including the following areas, Baker, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT/11 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Torrential rainfall rates beneath thunderstorms in an extremely moist air mass will likely lead to areas of flash flooding through this afternoon and into this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&