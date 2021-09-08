Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.