HAZLEHURST — Two Tift County men have been arrested in connection with the March 19 shooting of another Tift County man in Hazlehurst.
A 19-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault while the other, age 20, is charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault and hindering the apprehension of a criminal, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement. Both men are from Omega.
On March 19, the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a shooting at an event in the 500 block of Baxley Highway.
Preliminary information shows that a 19-year-old suspect shot an 18-year-old Omega resident several times at about midnight, aided by the 20-year-old, the GBI said.
The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital before being taken to Navicent Medical Center in Macon, where he was expected to make a full recovery, the GBI said.
The GBI was assisted by the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Tifton Police Department, the Omega Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
