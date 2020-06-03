WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) today issued guidance that includes recommended actions to protect agriculture workers from exposure to the coronavirus.
Prevention and control of coronavirus at agricultural worksites, and in shared worker housing and shared transport vehicles, can present unique challenges, according to a press release from the Department of Labor. Applying specific disease management and prevention measures can help reduce the risk of transmitting the virus among workers on farms, ranches, and other production worksites.
The guidance recommends that owners and operators:
The guidance also explains what employers should do to prevent transmission of the virus among workers who share housing and transportation to and from the agricultural worksite.
Visit OSHA’s coronavirus webpage frequently for updates. For further information about the coronavirus, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
