1:03 a.m.

GA-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press

President

2,163 of 2,656 precincts - 81 percent

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 2,210,724 - 53 percent

Joe Biden, Dem 1,899,714 - 46 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 51,305 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate Class II

2,161 of 2,656 precincts - 81 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,203,923 - 53 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,827,112 - 44 percent

Shane Hazel, Lib 96,265 - 2 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III

2,260 of 2,656 precincts - 85 percent

r-Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,220,386 - 30 percent

r-Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,130,826 - 28 percent

Doug Collins, GOP 887,008 - 22 percent

Deborah Jackson, Dem 259,750 - 6 percent

Matt Lieberman, Dem 109,588 - 3 percent

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 85,659 - 2 percent

Jamesia James, Dem 74,985 - 2 percent

Derrick Grayson, GOP 46,568 - 1 percent

Annette Jackson, GOP 40,872 - 1 percent

Joy Slade, Dem 36,968 - 1 percent

Kandiss Taylor, GOP 36,879 - 1 percent

A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 33,478 - 1 percent

Brian Slowinski, Lib 30,172 - 1 percent

Richard Winfield, Dem 23,146 - 1 percent

Ed Tarver, Dem 21,802 - 1 percent

Allen Buckley, Ind 14,943 - 0 percent

Al Bartell, Ind 12,181 - 0 percent

John Fortuin, Grn 12,109 - 0 percent

Michael Greene, Ind 11,307 - 0 percent

Valencia Stovall, Ind 10,750 - 0 percent

r-Advances to runoff

U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton

185 of 269 precincts - 69 percent

x-Nikema Williams, Dem 177,934 - 84 percent

Angela Stanton-King, GOP 34,150 - 16 percent

U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs

101 of 204 precincts - 50 percent

Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 125,078 - 55 percent

Karen Handel, GOP 104,169 - 45 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett

124 of 127 precincts - 98 percent

Rich McCormick, GOP 147,436 - 51 percent

Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 142,072 - 49 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville

166 of 166 precincts - 100 percent

x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 281,027 - 79 percent

Devin Pandy, Dem 72,554 - 21 percent

State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary

74 of 86 precincts - 86 percent

Sonya Halpern, Dem 21,374 - 45 percent

Linda Pritchett, Dem 12,182 - 26 percent

Jo Anna Potts, Dem 7,354 - 16 percent

Zan Fort, Dem 6,431 - 14 percent

---

12:37 a.m.

GA-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press

President

2,151 of 2,656 precincts - 81 percent

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 2,177,314 - 53 percent

Joe Biden, Dem 1,868,426 - 46 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 50,530 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate Class II

2,149 of 2,656 precincts - 81 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,170,579 - 53 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,796,991 - 44 percent

Shane Hazel, Lib 94,788 - 2 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III

2,096 of 2,656 precincts - 79 percent

r-Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,200,495 - 29 percent

r-Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,112,260 - 27 percent

Doug Collins, GOP 874,487 - 21 percent

Deborah Jackson, Dem 259,223 - 6 percent

Matt Lieberman, Dem 107,628 - 3 percent

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 84,296 - 2 percent

Jamesia James, Dem 73,629 - 2 percent

Annette Jackson, GOP 68,896 - 2 percent

A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 46,543 - 1 percent

Derrick Grayson, GOP 45,915 - 1 percent

Kandiss Taylor, GOP 36,439 - 1 percent

Joy Slade, Dem 36,298 - 1 percent

Brian Slowinski, Lib 29,660 - 1 percent

Richard Winfield, Dem 22,820 - 1 percent

Ed Tarver, Dem 21,588 - 1 percent

Allen Buckley, Ind 14,719 - 0 percent

Al Bartell, Ind 12,006 - 0 percent

John Fortuin, Grn 11,924 - 0 percent

Michael Greene, Ind 11,176 - 0 percent

Valencia Stovall, Ind 10,583 - 0 percent

r-Advances to runoff

U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton

185 of 269 precincts - 69 percent

x-Nikema Williams, Dem 177,934 - 84 percent

Angela Stanton-King, GOP 34,150 - 16 percent

U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs

101 of 204 precincts - 50 percent

Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 123,964 - 55 percent

Karen Handel, GOP 103,344 - 45 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett

124 of 127 precincts - 98 percent

Rich McCormick, GOP 147,436 - 51 percent

Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 142,072 - 49 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville

166 of 166 precincts - 100 percent

x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 278,275 - 80 percent

Devin Pandy, Dem 71,179 - 20 percent

State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary

74 of 86 precincts - 86 percent

Sonya Halpern, Dem 21,374 - 45 percent

Linda Pritchett, Dem 12,182 - 26 percent

Jo Anna Potts, Dem 7,354 - 16 percent

Zan Fort, Dem 6,431 - 14 percent

---

11:06 p.m.

President

1,623 of 2,656 precincts - 61 percent

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,695,229 - 55 percent

Joe Biden, Dem 1,344,337 - 44 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 37,103 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate Class II

1,621 of 2,656 precincts - 61 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 1,689,007 - 55 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,288,860 - 42 percent

Shane Hazel, Lib 69,818 - 2 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III

1,567 of 2,656 precincts - 59 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 872,250 - 29 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 858,799 - 28 percent

Doug Collins, GOP 691,282 - 23 percent

Deborah Jackson, Dem 180,598 - 6 percent

Matt Lieberman, Dem 74,345 - 2 percent

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 56,928 - 2 percent

Jamesia James, Dem 51,733 - 2 percent

Derrick Grayson, GOP 34,544 - 1 percent

Annette Jackson, GOP 30,388 - 1 percent

Kandiss Taylor, GOP 28,556 - 1 percent

A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 25,166 - 1 percent

Joy Slade, Dem 24,547 - 1 percent

Brian Slowinski, Lib 21,501 - 1 percent

Richard Winfield, Dem 16,440 - 1 percent

Ed Tarver, Dem 16,021 - 1 percent

Allen Buckley, Ind 11,064 - 0 percent

Al Bartell, Ind 8,791 - 0 percent

John Fortuin, Grn 8,597 - 0 percent

Michael Greene, Ind 8,137 - 0 percent

Valencia Stovall, Ind 7,745 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton

97 of 269 precincts - 36 percent

Nikema Williams, Dem 112,210 - 84 percent

Angela Stanton-King, GOP 20,738 - 16 percent

U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs

57 of 204 precincts - 28 percent

Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 77,750 - 53 percent

Karen Handel, GOP 67,716 - 47 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett

0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent

Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 31,467 - 54 percent

Rich McCormick, GOP 27,231 - 46 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville

133 of 166 precincts - 80 percent

x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 230,035 - 79 percent

Devin Pandy, Dem 60,520 - 21 percent

State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary

26 of 86 precincts - 30 percent

Sonya Halpern, Dem 13,396 - 45 percent

Linda Pritchett, Dem 7,604 - 25 percent

Jo Anna Potts, Dem 4,596 - 15 percent

Zan Fort, Dem 4,344 - 15 percent

---

10:36 p.m.

President

1,374 of 2,656 precincts - 52 percent

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,553,850 - 55 percent

Joe Biden, Dem 1,217,706 - 43 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 32,963 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate Class II

1,351 of 2,656 precincts - 51 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 1,543,696 - 56 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,165,389 - 42 percent

Shane Hazel, Lib 62,625 - 2 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III

1,323 of 2,656 precincts - 50 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 792,056 - 29 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 786,737 - 28 percent

Doug Collins, GOP 636,759 - 23 percent

Deborah Jackson, Dem 163,110 - 6 percent

Matt Lieberman, Dem 67,386 - 2 percent

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 51,093 - 2 percent

Jamesia James, Dem 46,283 - 2 percent

Derrick Grayson, GOP 31,549 - 1 percent

Annette Jackson, GOP 27,426 - 1 percent

Kandiss Taylor, GOP 26,227 - 1 percent

A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 22,972 - 1 percent

Joy Slade, Dem 21,810 - 1 percent

Brian Slowinski, Lib 19,115 - 1 percent

Ed Tarver, Dem 14,676 - 1 percent

Richard Winfield, Dem 14,558 - 1 percent

Allen Buckley, Ind 10,004 - 0 percent

Al Bartell, Ind 8,008 - 0 percent

John Fortuin, Grn 7,710 - 0 percent

Michael Greene, Ind 7,351 - 0 percent

Valencia Stovall, Ind 6,946 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton

94 of 269 precincts - 35 percent

Nikema Williams, Dem 98,928 - 84 percent

Angela Stanton-King, GOP 18,452 - 16 percent

U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs

15 of 204 precincts - 7 percent

Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 70,359 - 56 percent

Karen Handel, GOP 55,878 - 44 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett

0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent

Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 30,573 - 55 percent

Rich McCormick, GOP 24,743 - 45 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville

100 of 166 precincts - 60 percent

x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 204,265 - 80 percent

Devin Pandy, Dem 50,766 - 20 percent

State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary

26 of 86 precincts - 30 percent

Sonya Halpern, Dem 11,545 - 45 percent

Linda Pritchett, Dem 6,441 - 25 percent

Jo Anna Potts, Dem 3,982 - 15 percent

Zan Fort, Dem 3,881 - 15 percent

8:51 p.m.

President

372 of 2,656 precincts - 14 percent

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 780,451 - 56 percent

Joe Biden, Dem 604,086 - 43 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 14,234 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate Class II

315 of 2,656 precincts - 12 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 781,502 - 56 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 574,604 - 42 percent

Shane Hazel, Lib 28,157 - 2 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III

367 of 2,656 precincts - 14 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 398,605 - 29 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 393,599 - 29 percent

Doug Collins, GOP 322,266 - 23 percent

Deborah Jackson, Dem 77,975 - 6 percent

Matt Lieberman, Dem 32,759 - 2 percent

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 23,430 - 2 percent

Jamesia James, Dem 20,908 - 2 percent

Annette Jackson, GOP 15,833 - 1 percent

Derrick Grayson, GOP 15,240 - 1 percent

Kandiss Taylor, GOP 13,082 - 1 percent

A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 12,253 - 1 percent

Joy Slade, Dem 9,278 - 1 percent

Brian Slowinski, Lib 8,028 - 1 percent

Richard Winfield, Dem 6,651 - 0 percent

Ed Tarver, Dem 5,480 - 0 percent

Allen Buckley, Ind 4,815 - 0 percent

Al Bartell, Ind 3,699 - 0 percent

John Fortuin, Grn 3,526 - 0 percent

Michael Greene, Ind 3,309 - 0 percent

Valencia Stovall, Ind 2,984 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton

0 of 269 precincts - 0 percent

Nikema Williams, Dem 27,951 - 88 percent

Angela Stanton-King, GOP 3,639 - 12 percent

U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs

0 of 204 precincts - 0 percent

Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 44,824 - 62 percent

Karen Handel, GOP 27,864 - 38 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett

0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent

Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Rich McCormick, GOP 0 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville

26 of 166 precincts - 16 percent

Andrew Clyde, GOP 92,203 - 83 percent

Devin Pandy, Dem 19,231 - 17 percent

State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary

0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent

Zan Fort, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Sonya Halpern, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jo Anna Potts, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Linda Pritchett, Dem 0 - 0 percent

