1:03 a.m.
By The Associated Press
President
2,163 of 2,656 precincts - 81 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 2,210,724 - 53 percent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,899,714 - 46 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 51,305 - 1 percent
U.S. Senate Class II
2,161 of 2,656 precincts - 81 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,203,923 - 53 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,827,112 - 44 percent
Shane Hazel, Lib 96,265 - 2 percent
U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III
2,260 of 2,656 precincts - 85 percent
r-Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,220,386 - 30 percent
r-Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,130,826 - 28 percent
Doug Collins, GOP 887,008 - 22 percent
Deborah Jackson, Dem 259,750 - 6 percent
Matt Lieberman, Dem 109,588 - 3 percent
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 85,659 - 2 percent
Jamesia James, Dem 74,985 - 2 percent
Derrick Grayson, GOP 46,568 - 1 percent
Annette Jackson, GOP 40,872 - 1 percent
Joy Slade, Dem 36,968 - 1 percent
Kandiss Taylor, GOP 36,879 - 1 percent
A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 33,478 - 1 percent
Brian Slowinski, Lib 30,172 - 1 percent
Richard Winfield, Dem 23,146 - 1 percent
Ed Tarver, Dem 21,802 - 1 percent
Allen Buckley, Ind 14,943 - 0 percent
Al Bartell, Ind 12,181 - 0 percent
John Fortuin, Grn 12,109 - 0 percent
Michael Greene, Ind 11,307 - 0 percent
Valencia Stovall, Ind 10,750 - 0 percent
r-Advances to runoff
U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton
185 of 269 precincts - 69 percent
x-Nikema Williams, Dem 177,934 - 84 percent
Angela Stanton-King, GOP 34,150 - 16 percent
U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs
101 of 204 precincts - 50 percent
Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 125,078 - 55 percent
Karen Handel, GOP 104,169 - 45 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett
124 of 127 precincts - 98 percent
Rich McCormick, GOP 147,436 - 51 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 142,072 - 49 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville
166 of 166 precincts - 100 percent
x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 281,027 - 79 percent
Devin Pandy, Dem 72,554 - 21 percent
State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary
74 of 86 precincts - 86 percent
Sonya Halpern, Dem 21,374 - 45 percent
Linda Pritchett, Dem 12,182 - 26 percent
Jo Anna Potts, Dem 7,354 - 16 percent
Zan Fort, Dem 6,431 - 14 percent
12:37 a.m.
By The Associated Press
President
2,151 of 2,656 precincts - 81 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 2,177,314 - 53 percent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,868,426 - 46 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 50,530 - 1 percent
U.S. Senate Class II
2,149 of 2,656 precincts - 81 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,170,579 - 53 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,796,991 - 44 percent
Shane Hazel, Lib 94,788 - 2 percent
U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III
2,096 of 2,656 precincts - 79 percent
r-Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,200,495 - 29 percent
r-Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,112,260 - 27 percent
Doug Collins, GOP 874,487 - 21 percent
Deborah Jackson, Dem 259,223 - 6 percent
Matt Lieberman, Dem 107,628 - 3 percent
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 84,296 - 2 percent
Jamesia James, Dem 73,629 - 2 percent
Annette Jackson, GOP 68,896 - 2 percent
A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 46,543 - 1 percent
Derrick Grayson, GOP 45,915 - 1 percent
Kandiss Taylor, GOP 36,439 - 1 percent
Joy Slade, Dem 36,298 - 1 percent
Brian Slowinski, Lib 29,660 - 1 percent
Richard Winfield, Dem 22,820 - 1 percent
Ed Tarver, Dem 21,588 - 1 percent
Allen Buckley, Ind 14,719 - 0 percent
Al Bartell, Ind 12,006 - 0 percent
John Fortuin, Grn 11,924 - 0 percent
Michael Greene, Ind 11,176 - 0 percent
Valencia Stovall, Ind 10,583 - 0 percent
r-Advances to runoff
U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton
185 of 269 precincts - 69 percent
x-Nikema Williams, Dem 177,934 - 84 percent
Angela Stanton-King, GOP 34,150 - 16 percent
U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs
101 of 204 precincts - 50 percent
Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 123,964 - 55 percent
Karen Handel, GOP 103,344 - 45 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett
124 of 127 precincts - 98 percent
Rich McCormick, GOP 147,436 - 51 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 142,072 - 49 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville
166 of 166 precincts - 100 percent
x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 278,275 - 80 percent
Devin Pandy, Dem 71,179 - 20 percent
State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary
74 of 86 precincts - 86 percent
Sonya Halpern, Dem 21,374 - 45 percent
Linda Pritchett, Dem 12,182 - 26 percent
Jo Anna Potts, Dem 7,354 - 16 percent
Zan Fort, Dem 6,431 - 14 percent
11:06 p.m.
President
1,623 of 2,656 precincts - 61 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,695,229 - 55 percent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,344,337 - 44 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 37,103 - 1 percent
U.S. Senate Class II
1,621 of 2,656 precincts - 61 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 1,689,007 - 55 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,288,860 - 42 percent
Shane Hazel, Lib 69,818 - 2 percent
U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III
1,567 of 2,656 precincts - 59 percent
Raphael Warnock, Dem 872,250 - 29 percent
Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 858,799 - 28 percent
Doug Collins, GOP 691,282 - 23 percent
Deborah Jackson, Dem 180,598 - 6 percent
Matt Lieberman, Dem 74,345 - 2 percent
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 56,928 - 2 percent
Jamesia James, Dem 51,733 - 2 percent
Derrick Grayson, GOP 34,544 - 1 percent
Annette Jackson, GOP 30,388 - 1 percent
Kandiss Taylor, GOP 28,556 - 1 percent
A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 25,166 - 1 percent
Joy Slade, Dem 24,547 - 1 percent
Brian Slowinski, Lib 21,501 - 1 percent
Richard Winfield, Dem 16,440 - 1 percent
Ed Tarver, Dem 16,021 - 1 percent
Allen Buckley, Ind 11,064 - 0 percent
Al Bartell, Ind 8,791 - 0 percent
John Fortuin, Grn 8,597 - 0 percent
Michael Greene, Ind 8,137 - 0 percent
Valencia Stovall, Ind 7,745 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton
97 of 269 precincts - 36 percent
Nikema Williams, Dem 112,210 - 84 percent
Angela Stanton-King, GOP 20,738 - 16 percent
U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs
57 of 204 precincts - 28 percent
Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 77,750 - 53 percent
Karen Handel, GOP 67,716 - 47 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett
0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 31,467 - 54 percent
Rich McCormick, GOP 27,231 - 46 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville
133 of 166 precincts - 80 percent
x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 230,035 - 79 percent
Devin Pandy, Dem 60,520 - 21 percent
State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary
26 of 86 precincts - 30 percent
Sonya Halpern, Dem 13,396 - 45 percent
Linda Pritchett, Dem 7,604 - 25 percent
Jo Anna Potts, Dem 4,596 - 15 percent
Zan Fort, Dem 4,344 - 15 percent
10:36 p.m.
President
1,374 of 2,656 precincts - 52 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,553,850 - 55 percent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,217,706 - 43 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 32,963 - 1 percent
U.S. Senate Class II
1,351 of 2,656 precincts - 51 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 1,543,696 - 56 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,165,389 - 42 percent
Shane Hazel, Lib 62,625 - 2 percent
U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III
1,323 of 2,656 precincts - 50 percent
Raphael Warnock, Dem 792,056 - 29 percent
Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 786,737 - 28 percent
Doug Collins, GOP 636,759 - 23 percent
Deborah Jackson, Dem 163,110 - 6 percent
Matt Lieberman, Dem 67,386 - 2 percent
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 51,093 - 2 percent
Jamesia James, Dem 46,283 - 2 percent
Derrick Grayson, GOP 31,549 - 1 percent
Annette Jackson, GOP 27,426 - 1 percent
Kandiss Taylor, GOP 26,227 - 1 percent
A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 22,972 - 1 percent
Joy Slade, Dem 21,810 - 1 percent
Brian Slowinski, Lib 19,115 - 1 percent
Ed Tarver, Dem 14,676 - 1 percent
Richard Winfield, Dem 14,558 - 1 percent
Allen Buckley, Ind 10,004 - 0 percent
Al Bartell, Ind 8,008 - 0 percent
John Fortuin, Grn 7,710 - 0 percent
Michael Greene, Ind 7,351 - 0 percent
Valencia Stovall, Ind 6,946 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton
94 of 269 precincts - 35 percent
Nikema Williams, Dem 98,928 - 84 percent
Angela Stanton-King, GOP 18,452 - 16 percent
U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs
15 of 204 precincts - 7 percent
Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 70,359 - 56 percent
Karen Handel, GOP 55,878 - 44 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett
0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 30,573 - 55 percent
Rich McCormick, GOP 24,743 - 45 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville
100 of 166 precincts - 60 percent
x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 204,265 - 80 percent
Devin Pandy, Dem 50,766 - 20 percent
State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary
26 of 86 precincts - 30 percent
Sonya Halpern, Dem 11,545 - 45 percent
Linda Pritchett, Dem 6,441 - 25 percent
Jo Anna Potts, Dem 3,982 - 15 percent
Zan Fort, Dem 3,881 - 15 percent
8:51 p.m.
President
372 of 2,656 precincts - 14 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 780,451 - 56 percent
Joe Biden, Dem 604,086 - 43 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 14,234 - 1 percent
U.S. Senate Class II
315 of 2,656 precincts - 12 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 781,502 - 56 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 574,604 - 42 percent
Shane Hazel, Lib 28,157 - 2 percent
U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III
367 of 2,656 precincts - 14 percent
Raphael Warnock, Dem 398,605 - 29 percent
Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 393,599 - 29 percent
Doug Collins, GOP 322,266 - 23 percent
Deborah Jackson, Dem 77,975 - 6 percent
Matt Lieberman, Dem 32,759 - 2 percent
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 23,430 - 2 percent
Jamesia James, Dem 20,908 - 2 percent
Annette Jackson, GOP 15,833 - 1 percent
Derrick Grayson, GOP 15,240 - 1 percent
Kandiss Taylor, GOP 13,082 - 1 percent
A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 12,253 - 1 percent
Joy Slade, Dem 9,278 - 1 percent
Brian Slowinski, Lib 8,028 - 1 percent
Richard Winfield, Dem 6,651 - 0 percent
Ed Tarver, Dem 5,480 - 0 percent
Allen Buckley, Ind 4,815 - 0 percent
Al Bartell, Ind 3,699 - 0 percent
John Fortuin, Grn 3,526 - 0 percent
Michael Greene, Ind 3,309 - 0 percent
Valencia Stovall, Ind 2,984 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton
0 of 269 precincts - 0 percent
Nikema Williams, Dem 27,951 - 88 percent
Angela Stanton-King, GOP 3,639 - 12 percent
U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs
0 of 204 precincts - 0 percent
Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 44,824 - 62 percent
Karen Handel, GOP 27,864 - 38 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett
0 of 127 precincts - 0 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Rich McCormick, GOP 0 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville
26 of 166 precincts - 16 percent
Andrew Clyde, GOP 92,203 - 83 percent
Devin Pandy, Dem 19,231 - 17 percent
State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary
0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent
Zan Fort, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Sonya Halpern, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Jo Anna Potts, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Linda Pritchett, Dem 0 - 0 percent
