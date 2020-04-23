Action Recommended: Take shelter in place or per instructions
Issued by: Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service,
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Grady County in southwestern Georgia... Northern Thomas County in south central Georgia... Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1213 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Cairo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Ochlocknee around 1230 PM EDT. Coolidge around 1245 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Thomasville Municipal A/P, Akridge, Grady Co A/p, Capel, Elpino, Dillon, Enon, Patten, Merrillville and Chastain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...1.00IN
