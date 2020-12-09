MOULTRIE – A Taser came into play Tuesday morning when Colquitt County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to get the driver of an SUV to exit the vehicle. The driver, identified in the booking report as Yashaun Ben Bey, 38, of Sylvester, was pulled over for speeding on Ga. Hwy. 202 and reportedly refused to step out of the vehicle despite numerous commands.
According to the Sheriff’s Office incident report, Cpl.. Joshua Luke observed an SUV going at a high rate of speed, activated his radar (which showed 76 mph in a 55-mph zone) and pursued the vehicle with blue lights and sirens working. The deputy reported that after stopping Bey told him he was going to Thomasville for court. When Cpl. Luke ran the information on Bey through 911, he reported it came back as driver not found.
The incident report states that Bey signed the citation for speeding, but when Cpl. Luke asked him several times to exit the vehicle, Bey refused. It is also reported that while continuing to ask the driver to get out, Cpl. Luke opened the driver’s side door, reached across Bey to release the seatbelt and attempted to remove him from the SUV.
Sgt. Cody Green was the second deputy to arrive on the scene, and in his report he states Cpl. Luke informed him before his arrival that a subject was acting suspiciously. Sgt. Green’s report states Bey was saying his rights were being violated and was interrupting Cpl. Luke when the deputy tried to explain why he needed him to step out of the vehicle. When the SUV’s door was open, Sgt. Green reported he deployed his department issued Taser striking Bey in the side abdomen area.
Despite him being stunned, both deputies report that Bey was able to shut and lock all doors and roll up the window. Cpl. Luke stated he drew his service pistol at the passenger side and continued commands for Bey to show his hands and get out of the SUV. Cpl. Luke stated he then retrieved a window punch from his patrol car and struck the driver side window three times before breaking it.
Afterwards, the door was unlocked and opened and both deputies got Bey out of the vehicle and onto the pavement. However, Bey reportedly continued resisting even as Sgt. Green did another use of the Taser – what he called a “drive stun” – in Bey’s back. A third deputy, Joshua Fussell, responded to the scene at this time and assisted in finally getting Bey handcuffed.
In addition to the speeding citation, Bey is charged with three counts of obstruction of an officer, one count of giving false information to law enforcement officer and one count of driving without a valid license. Bey was checked and cleared by EMS before being taken to Colquitt County Jail. Sgt. Green reported that the Taser cartridge was placed in an evidence locker.
