U.S. Senate Class II
2,654 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,201,741 - 50 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,192,214 - 50 percent
U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III
2,654 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent
x-Raphael Warnock, Dem 2,220,300 - 51 percent
Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 2,173,749 - 49 percent
PSC District 4
2,654 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent
Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 2,211,678 - 51 percent
Daniel Blackman, Dem 2,135,944 - 49 percent
