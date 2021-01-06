U.S. Senate Class II 

2,654 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,201,741 - 50 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,192,214 - 50 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

2,654 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

x-Raphael Warnock, Dem 2,220,300 - 51 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 2,173,749 - 49 percent

PSC District 4 

2,654 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 2,211,678 - 51 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 2,135,944 - 49 percent

