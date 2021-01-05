U.S. Senate Class II 

2,631 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,190,203 - 50 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,189,284 - 50 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

2,631 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 2,207,791 - 50 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 2,171,794 - 50 percent

PSC District 4 

2,631 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 2,209,565 - 51 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 2,123,659 - 49 percent

---

12:21 a.m.

U.S. Senate Class II 

2,619 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,189,562 - 50 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,188,354 - 50 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

2,619 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 2,206,858 - 50 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 2,171,156 - 50 percent

PSC District 4 

2,619 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 2,208,931 - 51 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 2,122,753 - 49 percent

---

11:52 p.m.

U.S. Senate Class II 

2,552 of 2,656 precincts - 96 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,189,198 - 50 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,187,329 - 50 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

2,552 of 2,656 precincts - 96 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 2,205,826 - 50 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 2,170,795 - 50 percent

PSC District 4 

2,552 of 2,656 precincts - 96 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 2,208,570 - 51 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 2,121,761 - 49 percent

---

11:31 p.m.

U.S. Senate Class II 

2,355 of 2,656 precincts - 89 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,118,943 - 50 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,103,333 - 50 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

2,355 of 2,656 precincts - 89 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 2,120,646 - 50 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 2,100,841 - 50 percent

PSC District 4 

2,355 of 2,656 precincts - 89 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 2,136,255 - 51 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 2,040,452 - 49 percent

---

11:01 p.m.

U.S. Senate Class II 

2,085 of 2,656 precincts - 79 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 1,983,289 - 51 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,868,187 - 49 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

2,085 of 2,656 precincts - 79 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,967,066 - 51 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,883,636 - 49 percent

PSC District 4 

2,085 of 2,656 precincts - 79 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 1,998,502 - 52 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 1,809,993 - 48 percent

---

10:31 p.m.

U.S. Senate Class II 

1,957 of 2,656 precincts - 74 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 1,916,269 - 51 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,824,648 - 49 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

1,957 of 2,656 precincts - 74 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,901,392 - 51 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,839,637 - 49 percent

PSC District 4 

1,957 of 2,656 precincts - 74 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 1,932,192 - 52 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 1,767,798 - 48 percent

---

10:14 p.m.

U.S. Senate Class II 

1,574 of 2,656 precincts - 59 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 1,746,856 - 51 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,675,522 - 49 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

1,570 of 2,656 precincts - 59 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,733,999 - 51 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,688,577 - 49 percent

PSC District 4 

1,574 of 2,656 precincts - 59 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 1,760,417 - 52 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 1,623,598 - 48 percent

---

8:53 p.m.

U.S. Senate Class II 

590 of 2,656 precincts - 22 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 1,183,423 - 52 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 1,087,992 - 48 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

590 of 2,656 precincts - 22 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,192,030 - 52 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,080,537 - 48 percent

PSC District 4 

581 of 2,656 precincts - 22 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 1,152,970 - 51 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 1,099,211 - 49 percent

---

8:01 p.m.

U.S. Senate Class II 

68 of 2,656 precincts - 3 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 383,374 - 56 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 300,006 - 44 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III 

68 of 2,656 precincts - 3 percent

Raphael Warnock, Dem 385,769 - 56 percent

Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 297,677 - 44 percent

PSC District 4 

51 of 2,656 precincts - 2 percent

Daniel Blackman, Dem 365,636 - 56 percent

Lauren Bubba McDonald, GOP (i) 293,018 - 44 percent

