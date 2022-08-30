Jeff O'Connor checks soybeans at his farm, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Kankakee, Ill. A US Department of Agriculture move to change crop insurance rules to encourage farmers to grow two crops in a single year instead of one. Usually this means planting winter wheat in the fall, harvesting in May or June and then planting soybeans. The USDA is making it easier to obtain insurance, lessening the risk to farmers who make this choice.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)