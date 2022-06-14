Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 99F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.