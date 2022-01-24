ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia USDA announced a virtual workshop for new and prospective farmers to learn more about getting started with their farming operations and working with the USDA agencies to assist them. The "Roadmap to Success" virtual workshop will be held 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 23.
New to farming? Want to learn how to start a farm? USDA can help and offer additional assistance to beginning farmers and ranchers. USDA considers anyone who has operated a farm or ranch for less than ten years to be a beginning farmer or rancher. USDA can help you get started or grow your operation through a variety of programs and services, from farm loans to crop insurance, and conservation programs to disaster assistance
“I am incredibly excited about this informative workshop. I have heard firsthand from scores of Georgians who are interested in getting into the field of agriculture, and I am excited that this farming 101 workshop will be step one for those who are interested. I encourage everyone to come with a pen and paper and with thorough questions,” said Arthur Tripp, Georgia state executive director.
“NRCS looks forward to helping veteran farmers learn more about how they can help the land that will serve us all,” said Terrance Rudolph, Georgia state conservationist.
To register, see https://www.teamagriculturega.org/events/farming-101-workshop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.