WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has announced his appointment to three influential subcommittees on the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.
Those subcommittees include the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade, the Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources, and the Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research. The senator’s subcommittee appointments underscore his focus on addressing the critical issues facing Georgia’s farmers, families and rural communities in the 2023 Farm Bill, according to a press release from Warnock's office.
“I’m looking forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to advance bipartisan ideas in the Farm Bill that benefit Georgia’s farmers and agriculture industries,” Warnock said. “I’m particularly excited to be named to committee panels that will help ensure I can deliver on important priorities to Georgians in the 2023 Farm Bill. This includes expanding resources to support export opportunities for Georgia’s farmers and agribusinesses, expanding access to credit and technical assistance for beginning farmers and underserved farmers, protecting vital federal nutrition benefits, and boosting Georgia institutions like Fort Valley State University and the University of Georgia through USDA’s agriculture research and extension program.”
The Farm Bill is the primary agricultural and food policy tool of the federal government, authorizing a majority of the programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as well as the nation’s nutrition assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Congress renews, revises, and reauthorizes the Farm Bill in a comprehensive bill every five years. The current Farm Bill, which last passed Congress in 2018, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023. The Farm Bill also addresses agriculture community priorities such as commodities, crop insurance, forestry, conservation, trade promotion, nutrition assistance, research (including research at land-grant institutions), and rural development, such as rural housing and rural broadband.
