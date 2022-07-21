Former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger departs after President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne in the East Room of the White House, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. Pottinger and Sarah Matthews will be the key witnesses at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing on July 21, as the panel examines what Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)