MOULTRIE, Ga.- A woman is charged with bribery after methamphetamine was found during the booking process at Colquitt County Jail.
On May 12, members of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement arrested Allison Gonzales, 35, of Moultrie at the Town Terrace Inn for a misdemeanor probation violation warrant, DET Investigator Channing McDowell said.
During a search, a “1 by 1” baggie with about a gram of meth was found. The suspect offered to pay the deputy $82 if she would flush the drugs down the toilet, McDowell said. The deputy refused.
Gonzales is charged with possession of meth, crossing county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs and bribery, authorities said.
