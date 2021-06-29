Severe Thunderstorm Warning GAC071-131-205-275-321-292245- /O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0178.210629T2144Z-210629T2245Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 544 PM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Grady County in southwestern Georgia... Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Northwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia... Western Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Southwestern Worth County in south central Georgia... * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Norman Park to near Whigham, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Newton, Moultrie, Cairo, Pelham, Camilla, Sylvester, Norman Park, Baconton, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Coolidge, Whigham, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Minton, Capel, Sylvester Airport and Anderson City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. && LAT...LON 3159 8389 3131 8366 3091 8391 3070 8437 3108 8438 3108 8451 3116 8448 3120 8441 3131 8433 3136 8420 3139 8420 3144 8413 3144 8400 3146 8398 3153 8400 TIME...MOT...LOC 2144Z 141DEG 31KT 3132 8378 3081 8437 HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
