MOULTRIE, Ga. — Local Christian groups held Night of Recovery Saturday on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square. Christian rappers performed, cornhole players competed and local religious groups and mental health organizations provided information.
Night of Recovery draws crowd downtown
Obituaries
Edith L. King, 100, of Moultrie, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Pruitt Health-Sunrise Nursing Home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
Feliciano Reyes Guzman, 56, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangments have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Teresa Lynn "TT" Taylor Leija, 62 of Lenox, Ga, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
