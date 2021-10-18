Night of Recovery

Night of Recovery featured performances by Christian rappers. Shown is Zee, the first of the performers.

 Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Local Christian groups held Night of Recovery Saturday on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square. Christian rappers performed, cornhole players competed and local religious groups and mental health organizations provided information.

