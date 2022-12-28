MOULTRIE, Ga. – Members of the Norman Park Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Elton Clark Road in reference to a structure fire at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Jeremy Henry.
Responders arrived on the scene shortly afterward, he said, and a second alarm was sounded for additional personnel due to weather conditions. Tift County Fire Rescue arrived later to help extinguish the fire.
The VFD report has not been completed as of early Wednesday afternoon.
“There are no reported injuries,” Henry said.
Henry, who was unable to respond to the fire himself, said he did not know the cause of the fire or the condition of the residence.
