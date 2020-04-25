Colquitt County is Stronger Together, there is no doubt. In these ever-changing times of navigating the impacts of COVID-19, our community is working diligently to be resourceful and supportive of one another. As the President of the Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority, I have been blown away by the partnership, fellowship and good will I have seen exhibited time and again across our community. I have had the great fortune of being able to experience this time of communitywide cooperation, and as we have all faced challenges we have never dreamed possible, I wanted to share a few thoughts of how “Stronger Together” can become the rallying cry of our community.
First, let me begin by explaining the purpose behind the “Stronger Together” campaign. You may have noticed as you have been out to the store, to work, or just getting some fresh air, the signs that have appeared in various locations throughout Colquitt County. The Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority, in partnership with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, City of Moultrie and Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, have placed hundreds of signs across Colquitt County this week offering encouragement and support to the essential employees of Colquitt County. The signs state, “Colquitt County Stronger Together,” and “We Love our Essential Employees.” Many workers throughout Colquitt County have continued to work daily during the COVID-19 virus, and these are the essential employees who make Colquitt County strong. We are proud to show our unwavering support of their efforts and courage through this campaign!
As is typical when an emergency occurs, a community pulls together. That is exactly what we’ve seen through the last several weeks of COVID-19. While this emergency is different than what most of us have ever experienced, as a community we have prayed for those who are sick, for the safety of those who are not, for the safety and expert knowledge of the medical professionals, and for our officials both elected and hired to lead our community safely. It takes us all working together, and together we are stronger.
It is important during these challenging times to remember that our community will always rise to any occasion before us, as has been evident over the last several weeks. On behalf of myself and the members of the Development Authority, I want to express how thankful we are for the citizens who have been able to stay home and slow the spread of the virus. We are also greatly appreciative of the essential employees who have continued to work and provide necessary services. People have been at work daily since the start, across our towns of Berlin, Doerun, Ellenton, Funston, Moultrie, and Norman Park. These signs are a meant to be a reminder that we know employees are working hard, in very different conditions than before, and we value them.
To the employers of Colquitt County who have kept their businesses open and people employed, I want to express special appreciation for all you have done to keep Colquitt County’s economy moving. Whether it be the employees of Oxley’s, Wal-Mart, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Market Produce, Joe Kem’s and Mike’s Country Store, who have all worked to keep the grocery stores stocked with food; or the employees of the farms such as Chill-C, Mel-Cab, J&R Farms, Baker Farms, Southern Valley and L&M Produce who have worked to provide portions of the food, ALL ARE ESSENTIAL to our community. Ag suppliers, such as Ellenton Ag Supply, Sutton Systems, Nutrien, Helena Chemicals, Colquitt Ag Services and others have provided necessary products to our farmers and businesses, and MT Power Equipment and Lasseter Mechanical who have also supported our community by providing essential equipment services. Thank you!
With special recognition to childcare providers whose businesses and services allow the employees of Colquitt County to do their jobs on a daily basis, we would like to share our sincere thanks and appreciation for all you do as well — especially the essential workers at daycares such as or Friend’s & Co. Daycare, Ms. Brandi’s Childcare, Payne’s Kiddie Ranch, the Moultrie YMCA, and others who have worked to keep the children of Colquitt County’s essential employees across our community — thank you for all you do each and every day!
To the food processors at Sanderson Farms and National Beef, and those in the timber industry at Canfor Lumber, Southern Wood Components, UFP Moultrie, and Destiny Industries cutting and building products from timber to supply other industries and essential needs, we say thank you! We are blessed in Colquitt County to have essential employees building parts and components at Southern Powder Coating and Moultrie Die Cast and sewing needed items at Sujac Sewing. Employees at Georgia Linens are working to sanitize the linens for hospitals and nursing homes, and we have essential workers at banks and law firms, places who shifted their styles of service, but nonetheless continued to be available to meet client needs. From our essential county employees and sheriff’s department, to the police, fire and public works employees in each city — the list of so many for whom we are grateful goes on and on.
Our medical community of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, local physicians, pharmacies, and the Colquitt County Health Department are always an invaluable resource to our employees, who are working daily to assist our essential workers through coordinating services to meet their needs. During COVID, their efforts are no different, working together for a stronger, healthier Colquitt County.
With the storms that passed through Colquitt County and most of South Georgia over the last two days, this weather event reiterates the importance of being stronger together. Through COVID and the recent storm activity, the Development Authority and its partners want to express an additional appreciation for power delivery personnel. Our linemen with the Cities of Moultrie and Doerun, Colquitt EMC and Georgia Power have kept the power equipment functioning; and on Thursday and Friday, they quickly began repairing damaged lines from the tornadoes. We are all grateful for your constant support and hard work! And, with National Lineman Appreciation Day having just passed on April 18, it seems even more appropriate to make sure you know how much we appreciate all you do all year round.
In closing, I want to take the opportunity to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of Colquitt County’s essential employees, and all of our citizens who are doing their part. From staying home and safe, protecting others who are fragile, to working in new conditions of distancing and wearing masks while providing essential services, thousands of our citizens have continued to work, as safely as possible, knowing the dangers they face each day with the virus. I could not be more proud and thankful for them and this community. We are stronger for all the people who play essential roles and are working together.
We are Colquitt County. We are Essential Employees. We are Stronger Together, and we will see our way through this challenge and any other!
Barbara Grogan is the president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.