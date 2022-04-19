The survival of our ancestors is a story of triumph of the spirit. The Colquitt County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is a testimony of the power of a group of people to survive. This month marks 49 years of their legacy and heritage — our bridge to the future.
On February 12, 1909, the national organization of NAACP was formed by a diverse group of people. Its mission is “To insure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race- based discrimination.” Beginning in January 1917, branches started to organize in their local communities.
In April of 1973, a mass meeting was held at Mother Easter Baptist Church for the purpose of organizing a local branch of the NAACP. John Cross spearheaded the efforts by contacting Robert Flanagan of Atlanta. He was at that time the association’s state field director. Mr. Flanagan was charged with the task of instructing local branches with the purposes and procedures of the NAACP.
The challenges facing Black people at its inception were taxation without representation; being the last hired and the first fired; performing equal jobs without equal pay. These inequalities inspired local citizens to organize a branch of NAACP.
From the ballot box to the classroom, the dedicated workers, organizers, and leaders forged this great organization forward and maintain its status as champions of social justice. They fought long and hard to ensure the voices of African Americans would be heard. The NAACP lies in the hearts and minds of people who would not stand still while the rights of Black citizens were denied.
Pioneer organizers such as W. E. B. DuBois, Thurgood Marshall, Roy Wilkins, and many others worked tirelessly for the challenges facing Black people in this country. On a local level our pioneers cannot and must not be forgotten. The first officers were Doris Strong George, president; Isabella Brooks, secretary; and John L. Strong, treasurer.
Our present officers are President Isabella Brooks, Vice President Patrick McCray, Secretary Stacy Davenport, Treasurer Velma Thomas, and Assistant Treasurer Felicia Carr.
The NAACP is a non-partisan organization, and its goal remains to completely eradicate racial discrimination. The organization is leading the fight to ensure that Black lives are a priority in everyday situations. From police brutality to COVID-19, to voter suppression. We will continue to disrupt inequality, dismantle racism, and accelerate change in key areas including criminal justice, health care, education, and the economy.
Now more than ever, we have an incredible opportunity to build on our political power by encouraging citizens to get registered and to vote at every level of the ballot. Every vote is important. The Voter Registration Drive, chaired by Felicia Carr, is the organization’s priority.
NAACP, with the help of volunteers and partners, works to make sure Black voters are engaged and encouraged to vote in every election. There are several ways we can commit: Vote your entire ballot; volunteer to register and mobilize voters in the community; donate toward the fight for voting rights.
Due to the pandemic, we have been unable to have our Annual Freedom Banquet, which served as our largest fund-raiser. The banquet served as a time of fellowship to bring the community together from all walks of life.
President Brooks and the members are making plans for the 50th year anniversary. It will be a milestone celebration. The occasion will mark a half century of a committed group of people. This milestone symbolizes strength, and perseverance.
Now is a great time for you, if you are not a member, to join in the cause to advance racial justice, equality for all.
Mary Braggs is a member of the Colquitt County Branch of the NAACP.
