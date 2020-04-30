This past weekend would have been the 108th meeting of the Alligood Reunion near Moultrie, Georgia, way down below the gnat line in southwest Georgia.
My branch of the Alligoods on Lower Meigs Road held our first reunion in 1913 (the accompanying photo was taken that day) and since then my kin have met annually: through the pandemic of ’18, the Depression, two world wars, a fair share of severe thunderstorms, the season’s first spell of searing heat and weekends when everyone had to watch the toddlers to make sure they weren’t swept away by swarms of the aforementioned gnats.
But, in 2020, we have bowed to the power of a microscopic pest named novel coronavirus. There are too many of us who are now in the age bracket that COVID-19 likes to pick on and everyone thought it best to postpone this year’s reunion until fall. Plus, we had to consider Aunt Ophelia, who will turn 105 in May. We are treating her like a vintage bottle of wine.
This would have been my 61st or 62nd reunion weekend. I missed some years in college because I thought I was too cool to attend. I missed one while waiting on my oldest son, Arthur Alligood, to come into this world. (He waited an extra week before finally showing up). And one unmemorable year, I got the weekends mixed up and when we did not arrive, my father called to see what happened. He wasn’t pleased. “How could you get the weekend mixed up?” he asked.
Indeed, I had no excuse. You see, since I was a boy, the family has been meeting on the last full weekend of April. Some of the earlier reunions were held around July 4, but April seemed a better alternative. On the last full weekend of April, I always knew where I was going to be, traveling down I-75 until I reached the land of tall pines, then heading southwest until I smelled home.
I count it a privilege to have the Alligood reunion a part of my life experience. I was in junior high before I figured out that what other families called a reunion was just a Sunday afternoon dinner at grandma’s house. The Alligoods of Lower Meigs Road came on Friday and did not leave until after church on Sunday. (We still do that.) We hugged and talked and ate fried chicken and banana pudding and drank copious amounts of sweet tea and played baseball and on Saturday nights held a talent show featuring acts such as Uncle Vernon dressing up as a bosomy blonde for a skit with Cousin Bobby, soloists singing a pop tune, Cousin Judy acting belly-laughing silly, someone banging out songs on a rickety piano for a sing-along and my favorite, stand up comedy from Uncle J.D., whose jokes were corny, but his delivery was sublime. The man knew how to pause for effect. He always brought the house down.
Our Alligood reunion began in 1913 when my great-grandparents, John and Julia Alligood (center, back row) invited family to their home for a midday meal, a message from a preacher, lemonade and desserts. Special guests of honor were my great-great-grandparents, Daniel C. and Ellen Alligood (center, seated). Daniel was a veteran of the Civil War and fought with the Georgia 50th until he caught typhoid in the winter of 1862-1863. After repeated stays in Confederate hospitals he was sent home in August 1863 on short-term medical leave. He never went back to war and was listed as AWOL for the remainder of the conflict. He was illiterate so it is only my hunch that he was tired of war and was satisfied to be a subsistence farmer in the Pine Barrens with his wife and first baby, a girl.
I know much of this because I have visited Daniel and Ellen’s graves hundreds of times. On reunion weekend, late Saturday afternoon was always reserved for a walk through the cemetery at New Bethel Baptist Church. With the sun setting behind loops of Spanish moss hanging from oak trees like drapery, the old ones talked of those who were buried there, and the young listened and asked questions. Walking through the cemetery with my father at reunion time is one of my favorite reunion memories. In this oral tradition, I learned how I was connected, how I belonged. Now I walk the cemetery with my granddaughters and stand before the headstones of both my father and mother, gone but never forgotten. They are surrounded by family. Uncle J.D. is there. So are my beloved grandparents, Arthur and Marie. (He is the boy on the far right on the front row.) So are dozens more, their narratives, their lives, all connected to mine.
That first reunion in 1913 was so enjoyable, the family decided to have another in 1914, then another in 1915. When John and Julia grew old, their eight children, four girls and four boys, planned the annual gatherings. The reunion torch was passed to their children, then to their grandchildren and so on. Today, it is the great-great-grandchildren of John and Julia who keep the tradition alive. We come from Utah and North Carolina, from Alabama, Florida and Mississippi and Tennessee, and a smattering of other states, too. I guess you could say we are the gathering kind.
This year, no doubt will have an asterisk by it, as far as the reunion is concerned.
But next April, Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, as Uncle J.D. might say, you will know where to find me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.