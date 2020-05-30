I’m a 22-, almost 23-year-old, black man in America and I’m worried about the state that my country is in right now.
George Floyd died late Monday from medical issues that stemmed from a police brutality encounter earlier that day. Now, hashtags, artwork, testimonies, protest and riot videos asking for justice on Floyd’s behalf flood my Twitter timeline and Instagram stories.
That isn’t a problem though. I’m happy that so many people are rallying behind this cause. At the same time, that’s a sad statement. Floyd’s death shouldn’t have happened.
It was forgery, a non-violent crime. Supposedly he “physically resisted,” but that doesn’t justify the end outcome.
My thoughts and prayers go out to Floyd’s family. I hope they are able to find peace during this time and solace in keeping his spirit alive in their memories. That being said, I had to have a conversation with God. I asked him if I was living the correct way.
Every day there’s something I worry about. It could be worries about being single, worries about my career, worries if I’m impressing those I love with what I’m doing as a journalist, worries if I’ll ever get my creative stories out of my thoughts and onto a script, worries of if I’m good enough.
Those all seem so trivial now with everything going on.
Besides Floyd, a woman was allegedly pushed off a balcony by police in Toronto; Ahmaud Arbery still needs his justice; Breonna Taylor needs her justice; Jayla Alexander needs her justice; immigrants were still detained by ICE as 19 detention center staff members tested positive for COVID-19; and thousands of families are still waiting to be united as they were separated during the initial actions that put them in detention centers.
I just have to wonder if my head is in the wrong place as a 22-year-old who wants his grandparents and parents to meet their grandchildren. Does my mind need only focus on my survival?
I mean, I hope that doesn’t have to be the case.
According to the Giffords Law Center Gun Violence Statistics, 1,000 people are fatally shot by law enforcement each year. It also says unarmed black civilians are nearly five times more likely to get shot and killed by police than an unarmed white man.
Like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, “Being black in America shouldn’t be a death sentence,” yet here I am asking myself should survival be the only thing on my mind.
I grew up reading the adventures of superheroes -- especially those of Spider-Man -- who ran by their morals and believed the best in people. By reading these, I adopted those morals and values too.
In this day and age, I’ve found it hard to stay strong in those morals as more and more people choose to do evil over good. It’s sad and I’m distraught in how I need to believe in people.
Truth and justice are supposedly a part of the American way and yet they don’t seem to be anymore. So what do we do? That’s the question that’s been asked by my friends in many of my group chats.
The answer to that question some have taken are protests and for others riots. Our freedom of speech is important but protests don’t seem to be doing enough and the riots are disgusting -- it’s pointless destruction.
Beyond a reform made to the position of policing, I’m not sure what we should do. Lady Justice’s scales have always weighed more on the side of evil so who’s to say this isn’t just keeping form.
But why do we allow it? Perhaps enough people have yet to become enraged and fed up with the state of things.
Perhaps we need to take that first step forward. Perhaps you need to take that first step forward to fight. Don’t fight with your fists, rather with compassion and love toward your fellow man.
Language can be used to hurt, as it has with racism, and can be used to heal, as it does every day.
Why don’t we choose the latter option? Why don’t we choose to create a better circumstance so that others, black people especially, can worry about the simple things in their 20s rather than keep their heads on a swivel?
Violence is already all around us and it only begets more violence as it is used on both sides.
I love the human race. We’ve done great things in our run and I can’t help but think that we can continue to do great things should we continue to love rather than hate -- unite rather than fight.
Bryce Ethridge is a reporter for The Moultrie Observer.
