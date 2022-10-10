There is something beautiful in seeing farmland with crops flourishing and yielding their fruit.
The rainy season is a welcome sight during the growing season. Though many growers have irrigation, nothing compares to the showers that fall from the heavens. God, speaking through Moses promised the Israelites that ... "I will send you rain in its season, and the ground will yield its crops and the trees of the field their fruit. Your threshing will continue until grape harvest and the grape harvest will continue until planting, and you will eat all the food you want and live in safety in your land" (Lev. 26:3-5 NIV).
He further promised that ... "You will still be eating last year's harvest when you will have to move it out to make room for the new" (Lev. 26:10 NIV). However, in prefacing these promises, God laid out one condition, that of following His decrees and commandments. Any student of the Scriptures is aware that, at times, Israel obeyed the Lord but all too often succumbed to the snares that brought defeat at the hands of her enemies, or diseases upon the people and famine in the land.
As God's chosen people it was easy to fall into the trap of arrogance and its accompanying sins. Even God's prophets were subject to the human tendency to being distracted and at times discouraged by the circumstances which surrounded them. Elijah comes to mind as he began to think more of himself than he ought and slipped into a mind set of pseudo importance and self-pity. God had just given him a great victory over the prophets of Baal.
Little did Elijah realize that Satan often seeks to derail a believer after a spiritual victory. "Now Ahab told Jezebel everything Elijah had done and how he had killed all the prophets with the sword. So Jezebel sent a messenger to Elijah to say, "May the gods deal with me, be it ever so severely, if by this time tomorrow I do not make your life like that of one of them." Elijah was afraid and ran for his life" (1 Kings 19:1-3 NIV). Fear neutralized this prophet of God and ... "He came to a broom tree, sat down under it and prayed that he might die.
"I have had enough, LORD," he said. "Take my life; I am no better than my ancestors." Then he lay down under the tree and fell asleep" (1 Kings 19:4-5 NIV).
God graciously sent an angel on two occasions to minister to Elijah as he continued his flight to Horeb, the mountain of God. Did the prophet not recall that it was at Horeb that God revealed himself to Moses in the burning bush and that it was on that mountain that the Rock appeared bringing life-giving water to the Exodus generation? Was Elijah not on the mountain of God, the God of all comfort and strength? The roar of the lion, in the person of Jezebel, had rendered God's prophet temporarily out of service to God.
Fear and eyes on self had obscured his spiritual vision, thinking of himself as all alone in the spiritual warfare of his day. "Yet I [God] reserve seven thousand in Israel — all whose knees have not bowed down to Baal and all whose mouths have not kissed him" (1 Kings 19:18 NIV).
The spiritual conflict experienced by Elijah rages on in every generation. However, God always has a faithful remnant of believers who have placed their faith in Christ and are pursuing learning His Word.
Christians should be the stability of their community, state and nation. Believers in Christ, advancing in their spiritual growth, stay the hand of the Adversary who, having fallen from his once exalted position through the sin of pride, now seeks to promote his system of evil in his hatred for Christ and His followers. Elijah had forgotten that His strength came from the Lord.
So does ours ... "because the One who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world" (1 John 4:4 NIV).
