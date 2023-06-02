After his 2019 inauguration, President Barack Obama, the great unifier, told congressional Republicans that “elections have consequences."
And, indeed, they do.
Those words ring true today as expressed in two recent decisions handed down by the US Supreme Court that took significant steps towards limiting the size and scope of government.
Two cases in particular, Geraldine Tyler v. Hennepin County, Minnesota, and Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, have far-reaching implications, signaling the Court's commitment to preserving individual property rights and reining in government overreach.
It is no accident that these decisions emanate from a SCOTUS where a majority of appointments were made by Republican presidents, three having been appointed by President Donald Trump.
These decisions underscore the importance of maintaining a balance between governmental authority and individual rights, promoting a more limited and restrained role for the state.
About time.
In the Tyler decision, the Supreme Court delivered a ruling that curtails the reach of government power. Tyler ran up tax bill that she couldn’t pay. The county sold her property at a public tax sale which brought in $25,000 more than she owed and it pocketed the difference. Minnesota law allowed the practice, but Tyler complained that the law allowed for an unconstitutional taking of her property.
SCOTUS agreed.
“Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, but no more,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts. This decision effectively limits the government's ability to encroach upon private property rights, in this case the equity in an owner’s property, ensuring that individuals are protected from an unwarranted state taking.
The ruling in Tyler has broader implications beyond property rights. It establishes a precedent that reinforces the idea of limited government, indicating that the judiciary recognizes the need to restrain the state's authority. By safeguarding the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, the Court sets a vital boundary on government power, safeguarding individual freedom and autonomy.
In the case of Sackett decision, the SCOTUS underscored its commitment to limiting the size and scope of government as exercised by the bureaucracy.
The case revolved around the ability of landowners to challenge wetland determinations by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) without facing significant penalties. The Court unanimously ruled in favor of the Sacketts, allowing them to contest the EPA's jurisdictional reach under the Clean Water Act before the imposition of heavy fines.
This decision is significant as it checks the power of administrative agencies in interpreting the powers granted to them by Congress. It ensures that individuals have a meaningful opportunity to challenge regulatory actions that may infringe upon their rights. By upholding the principle of due process and providing avenues for judicial review, the Court curtails the unchecked authority of government agencies and emphasizes the importance of individual liberties.
The Tyler and Sackett decisions highlight the US Supreme Court's dedication in limiting governmental over-reach. Through these rulings, the Court reinforces the principle of limited government, protecting individual rights, and fostering a more balanced relationship between the state and its citizens.
These decisions, unanimous and under the leadership of a constitutional constructionist majority, set a crucial precedent for safeguarding liberty and preserving the foundations of a free society and a constitutionally republican form of government.
Yes, elections have consequences.
