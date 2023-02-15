Perhaps your mornings include an act shared by many others, that of checking the weather forecast. That was the routine of this writer when attending college.
Though at times, the forecasts did not materialize, the students developed a sense of trust in Willie the Weatherman. However, concerning the accuracy of Scripture, there is no comparison with weather forecasting. The omniscient God, possessing all power, and existing in a state of perfection is flawless in all that He states. What God says in Scripture is valid, reliable, absolute Truth, void of any error.
The inerrancy of Scripture is evident in the prophecies that spoke of the coming of Messiah at His first Advent. Even the unbelieving world acknowledges that Christ came into the world. Some three hundred prophecies in Scripture spoke of the coming of Messiah. John, in his gospel rightly concluded ... “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth” (John 1:14 KJV). Proof of the accuracy of prophecy is its fulfillment. That standard also held for the prophet who spoke it.
The birth of the Savior, destined to bear our sins on the Cross, is a historical fact. Though rejected by the nation Israel, Jesus Christ, God in the flesh, fulfilled the Father’s Plan to redeem sinful mankind and offer eternal life through faith in Him. Israel could have had both her Messiah-Savior and King at His first Advent, but her unbelief was evident in her response to Pilate ... “and he saith unto the Jews, Behold your King! But they cried out, away with him, away with him, crucify him. Pilate saith unto them, Shall I crucify your King? The chief priest answered, we have no king but Caesar” (John 19:14-15 KJV). The leadership of the nation had pronounced its own destruction, and within forty years, the Jews were taken captive by the Roman Legions and scattered throughout the empire.
Israel was reduced to a stump as illustrated in Daniel’s prophecy concerning Nebuchadnezzar. “I saw in the visions of my head upon my bed, and, behold, a watcher and a holy one came down from heaven; He cried aloud, and said thus, hew down the tree, and cut off his branches, shake off his leaves, and scatter his fruit: let the beasts get away from under it, and the fowls from his branches.
Nevertheless, leave the stump of his roots in the earth, even with a band of iron and brass, in the tender grass of the field; and let it be wet with the dew of heaven, and let his portion be with the beasts in the grass of the earth” (Dan 4:13-15 KJV).
Isaiah prophesied the rejection of Messiah seven hundred years before His birth ... “For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him” (Isa 53:2 KJV). Thus, the nation of Israel rejected as false the forecast first given in the Garden of a coming Savior to crush the serpent’s (Satan’s) head.
A future day awaits Israel receiving her Messiah-King. At that time, the Jews and the nation as a whole will believe in the One spoken of by Zechariah ... “And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn” (Zech 12:10 KJV). “And it shall be said in that day, Lo, this is our God; we have waited for him, and he will save us: this is the LORD; we have waited for him, we will be glad and rejoice in his salvation” (Isa 25:9 KJV).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.