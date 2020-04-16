Although we are currently in the midst of a global pandemic with COVID-19, there is another deadly virus that has been around longer, yet remains little discussed. Colquitt, Lowndes, and Tift counties have infection rates that are among the highest in the state and Georgia falls amongst the highest in the nation. You may be thinking, “Why haven’t I heard of this virus?” You likely have; but, like many Americans, you might attach a stigma to it, which means, it gets little discussion. That virus is human immunodeficiency virus or HIV.
What is HIV?
HIV attacks the body’s immune system. As the virus progresses, you become susceptible to infections and infection-related cancers. There is no cure for HIV, but with appropriate treatment, the virus is manageable. If not treated, it can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS.)
What are the stages of HIV?
Stage I: Acute Infection
• 2-4 weeks after exposure, you may develop a flu-like illness.
• During this stage, you are highly contagious.
Stage II: Clinical Latency “Asymptomatic HIV”
• You may not have any symptoms, but HIV remains active.
• The duration of this stage varies.
Stage III: Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)
• The most severe stage of infection.
• You have an increased risk of contracting severe illnesses.
• According to the CDC, the typical life expectancy, without treatment, is about 3 years.
How is HIV transmitted?
HIV is spread a variety of ways, but certain modes are more common. Sexual contact with an HIV positive person is the leading cause of transmission and includes unprotected vaginal and anal intercourse. IV drug use, sharing needles or syringes, is another common route of transmission; HIV can live inside a used needle for 42 days. Less common modes of transmission include mother-to-child (pregnancy or breastfeeding) and patient-to-healthcare worker via accidental needle sticks. Current guidelines recommend all pregnant women should receive an HIV test. Importantly, HIV is NOT transmitted via air, water, saliva, sweat, tears, insects, pets, toilets, or by sharing food or drinks.
HIV Statistics
According to the CDC, in 2018 the United States had 37,832 new diagnoses of HIV, with most being in ages 25-34. African Americans had 42% of new diagnoses, Hispanics had 27% and Whites had 25%. In 2017, 16,350 deaths occurred in patients with known HIV. The national data presents an important public health issue, but the concern is even more compelling here in Georgia where, in 2017, there were 2,698 new diagnoses giving Georgia the second highest rate in the country. Important locally, Colquitt, Tift, and Lowndes counties had amongst the highest HIV rates in the state.
How does this affect you?
It’s an urging to be safe! The CDC recommends everyone between the ages of 13-64 get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime. High-risk individuals including men who have sex with men, individuals with a known HIV positive partner or with multiple sexual partners, IV drug users, and people that have been diagnosed with another STD, TB, or hepatitis should be tested at least once per year.
So have a frank discussion with your doctor; if you test positive for HIV, you should start your treatment and remain on it to protect not only yourself, but others.
Kayla Batchelor, D.O., is a resident at the Georgia South Family Medicine Residency, affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
