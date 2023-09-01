One of the religious blights of our time and, frankly, of past times has been the steady supply of those who think God has a date for the “end times” and they have been privileged to know it. Such people have been around since the first century; even in our own lifetimes dozens of end-times prognosticators have announced their predictions only to see them slip by to no greater perturbation than their own embarrassment.
Now come their intellectual cousins, those who declare the end times of their country; in this case, the United States. Nervous Nellies of the liberal persuasion declare the end is near because of economic issues like high poverty rates, the long stagnation of income in the middle class, and the growing reward gap between blue collar workers and white collar executives. Add to that social issues like the status of women and the real or perceived threats to the political power of ethnic minorities and you generate a leftist cry that the American experiment is over.
On the opposite side, Chicken Little conservatives say the sky is falling over things like illegal immigration, the loss of American moral direction, the weakening of public education, and real or perceived declines in the throw-weight of the American military. Add issues like an excessive national debt and the loss of American jobs to overseas enterprises and you stir currents of conservative dissatisfaction that lead to predictions of instability and rightist declarations that the great collapse is coming, if not already upon us.
Concerns for the future touch more than the extremes of our political spectrum; they occur in the more rational middle, as well. A stigmatized supreme court, a political class that has lost the gene for compromise, and a growing distrust of the institutions of government all predict difficulty. Thus, the klaxons of distress come from across a spectrum of social and political positions.
With their particular fears encouraged, groups of the like-minded circle their wagons and brace their pikes. From behind their barricades, the whirling world outside seems all threat and confusion. No one among them dares say, “Wait, now; let’s think this through!” and suggest there may be more to our country than is currently being considered.
Do the wagoneers consider that while inflation remains too high, it is the lowest of any of our peer nations? Do they mention that the post-Covid recovery of gross domestic product in America is the best among our peer nations and is projected to stay that way? Do they point out our unemployment rate is so low we are at virtually full employment? Do they point out that new business formations continue well above previous decade averages? Do they point out that the great 2023 recession hasn’t happened?
But all of that is just economics. Does anyone point out to the disaffected that America is still the land of ideas, arts, letters, and science? We file more patents, publish more books, and generate more technical advances than any other country in the world. Yes, we have significant social problems; but we protect freedom of speech, freedom of ideas, freedom of peaceable assembly, freedom of the press, and freedom of association in a way no other nation of our size and complexity can match. In those ways and more, we are still the land of the free; the question is, where are the brave? Specifically, where are the braves who will stand against the predictions of collapse that run across our political system and do the difficult work of fighting the blights that affect us all? A blighted rose is still a rose. It just needs its gardeners.
