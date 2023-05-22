It’s graduation time of the year. Congrats to all graduates! Locally, we have a high school graduation; in other places, colleges and universities have their similar ceremonies for more advanced learning. All of those institutions present their students to the world with the hope that they, at their level, will be appropriately educated men and women. The question is, appropriately for what? What is a student’s education for? Some say, a job. Of course, being able to do a job is important; but if an education trains primarily for that, it has failed to achieve what is necessary in a democratic republic.
A good education is about far more that the technicalities of getting a job. It is about forming a base of initial scientific, cultural, and civic knowledge that will be the student’s intellectual foundation for the rest of their life. The boundaries of that life may be unknown, but education linked to aspiration will put those boundaries within reach.
Any student’s path ahead may be dimly seen, at present, but their education, at each level encountered, should provide the light necessary for them to move forward, whatever that path may be. Education provides the illumination that allows awareness, which is the first material of an informed mind, and it is there that faith expands, hope springs and love grows. It is there that morality finds its footing. It is what drives a person’s potential to actuality.
Developing one mind is good for the individual, but developing communities of minds is good for the country; that is really why education is so important. Educated citizens can feel their passions but not be ruled by them. Educated citizens can make decisions based on practicality, useful tradition, and factual information rather than on raw emotion, dismissal of demonstrable truth, and the sharply drawn lines of self-interest. Founding Father Thomas Jefferson said it bluntly: “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.” Certainly, education is not a perfect inoculation against diminished freedom, social instability or government obliquity, but it is at least a useful medicine against such infections. In this way, the most important use of education is in helping a people maintain a free and functioning republic.
In this season of many graduations, one hopes every student is able to leave his or her school with appreciation and gladness; appreciation for what they have learned and gladness for the opportunity to learn. Yes, much can be complained about in our education system, but much can be applauded, as well. For example, it is well known that individual teachers can make a big difference in a student’s life, and the experience of those who have gone before says that in future years today’s students will still remember their special teachers. Those are likely the ones who, in one way or another, have encouraged their students to accept the challenge of always using their minds, no matter what they decide to do in life. They know the mind is a marvelous tool and when properly used is like a compass helping one find true North in decisions about personal, social, or political life and is the necessary vehicle for going in search for some ill to cure, some wrong to right or even some song to sing. Having the understanding to make those kinds of decisions is why an educated citizenry is so important in the foundations of a democratic society and why, in this season of celebrating student achievement, it is good to remind ourselves that their education is really about much more than preparing them for a job.
