“What is truth? said jesting Pilate; and would not stay for the answer.” That’s the opening line of an essay written by Francis Bacon, an English thinker and essayist of the Elizabethan era. Bacon was referring to Pontius Pilate’s question to Jesus of Nazareth about whether or not Jesus claimed to be king (John 18: 37-38). Jesus had answered indirectly saying he was there as witness to the truth, which spurred Pilate to that question, “What is truth?”
Bacon took Pilate’s question to have been made sarcastically — a jest with no real interest in the answer. That was offensive to Bacon because, to him, truth and how you arrive at it was a serious matter. Bacon understood “the truth” to mean that which is in accordance with reality and most of us in the modern era casually assume that reality is determined by evidence. That was not the case in Bacon’s time when many debated what truth was and how it was to be established. Now, four hundred years later, the question seems to have returned.
Bacon became the father of the modern scientific method, the method by which Western civilization has determined the truths of nature for much of the last four hundred years. Before that time truth was commonly determined by folk wisdom, tradition, and religious dogma. Bacon’s method demanded truth be established by direct observation and experiment, not by an accumulation of traditions and subjective opinion. A difficulty has always been that we humans love the comforts of tradition, of grandma’s remedies and religious assurances. We even sometimes prefer them over science-based facts, especially when the traditions and snake-oil remedies validate a world view held by ourselves and our friends.
That characteristic of preferring comfortable assumptions over unsettling scientific conclusions can tempt us to be truth-averse. After all, acknowledging a truth imposes a limit on our freedom to believe whatever we want. Further, fabrications and deceptions can be appealing! Any master of front-porch yarn-spinning knows that a story of unadorned truth is rarely as interesting as the same story told with colorful embellishments. Finally, we all have our own fanciful illusions — the lies we tell ourselves. For some of us, they offer possibilities and hope, for others comfort and sanctuary. They can also be an accelerant for the imagination, an important attribute because without imagination we are little more than tall chimpanzees.
The question then isn’t so much about the utility of a lie, but about knowing when we have accepted a lie because the truth is too disagreeable. I remember a truth first established in my teenage years: tobacco products kill. Locally, nobody wanted to believe that truth because tobacco was an important cash crop. The scientists were said to be either crazy or dastardly government henchmen. Wrong. Tobacco killed, still kills, and all but a self-interested few have abandoned that embarrassment to agriculture.
There are many other examples of difficult truths we have ignored or minimized because acknowledging them would take us outside our comfort zone. We routinely refuse to accept the well-established danger of a number of environmental hazards; accepting the science would mean we should change the way we conduct our everyday lives. Too much trouble. Ditto global warming. Ditto an ever-expanding national debt, ditto a number of other problems that reach deep into our social beliefs or political expectations.
When we repeatedly ignore truths because they make us uncomfortable, we open the way for those who, like clear historical examples, will lie to their people and receive no correction because the people have either grown to prefer the lie or have lost the ability to know the truth. After all, they may sneer, “What is truth?” Maybe Pilate knows.
