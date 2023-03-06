I got guns,
You got guns,
All God’s chillun got guns.
That’s the way it is across most of our country. Practically everybody’s got a gun or guns, and most of those who don’t know where to get them. People with even a marginal familiarity with the gun world know that for at least the last forty years a significant group of gun owners have been vociferous in their fear that the Second Amendment of the U. S. Constitution (the one guaranteeing “the right to keep and bear arms”) will soon be violated wholesale and their right to have guns will be upended. It is a belief encouraged by the gun industry, which, naturally does all it can to increase its market. Their mission: sell more guns. Their method: play into fear; cry havoc saying buy now and buy often before the government takes away your rights! and be ever vigilant; that government is always looking for ways to take away your guns! No more hunting, no more target shooting, no more defense of hearth and home, no more of a part of American culture that has existed since before the founding of the country.
Bulletin: No one’s coming for your guns! The gun industry and its acolytes advocate for you to fear just the opposite. Yet, over the last decades of their fomenting, law abiding citizens still have their guns. In Georgia, you can own a firearm and carry it just about anywhere without anyone objecting on point of law. In short, there is no credible evidence that anyone in Georgia needs more protection to own and carry firearms than already exists. Unpersuaded by that history, Colquitt County’s Republican leadership has recently presented the county commission with the idea of declaring the county a “sanctuary” for the Second Amendment.
Please. In the first place, declaring Colquitt County a sanctuary for the Second Amendment is like declaring churches a sanctuary for Bibles. Practically everyone has one or more Bibles and there is no threat of anyone taking them away; so what would be the point of such a declaration? Social commentary? Political correctness? Posturing for attention? Surely, the county commission has more pressing matters on which to spend its time.
Second, political conservatives — Donald Trump among them — have historically fought the very idea of “sanctuary” cities, counties, or states. Why, because sanctuary in this sense usually means sanctuary from federal laws arrived at through means of the very constitution the objecting conservatives claim to support. For those conservatives now to cry for sanctuary is an egregious turn of coat. Political conservatives might well be embarrassed.
Third, as reported, the sanctuary resolution offered is so broadly written it would surely be legally meaningless. It seeks to prevent the county from supporting unconstitutional acts, laws, etc. regarding gun rights. Yes? So? Most of us hope our county government would not support unconstitutional activities, period. Why not a resolution on that? and who gets to decide what is unconstitutional? Are not all laws considered constitutional until they are declared otherwise by the courts? Private citizens, county commissioners, police officials or sheriffs simply don’t have the authority to make that declaration.
Finally, the sanctuary resolution presumes to declare laws invalid that violate the “true meaning and intent” of the Second Amendment. Right. and what was that meaning? It’s a complicated question resolved at a much higher level than county commissions, putting aside the fact that county governments cannot arbitrarily declare federal or state laws invalid. It would be far better for us to be serious about gun rights without the grandstanding on the Second Amendment.
