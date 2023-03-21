I first remember seeing Jimmy Carter during his run for the Georgia Senate in 1962. He knew my father was involved in county and community affairs, so he had come by the house to get his support. Being just a teenager, I had never met any real politicians, but this one struck me as being friendly and in possession of a genuine smile. That assessment proved true.
Mr. Carter entered the Georgia Senate in 1963, became Governor in 1970, and President of the United States in 1976. The absence of any other stops along the way perhaps made his rapid rise more of a limitation than a benefit. Experience in Congress or in the Executive Branch could have been useful to a future president embroiled in difficult situations.
Carter’s administration was beset with an inherited recession and rising inflation, both of which were exacerbated by the Arab oil cartel’s doubling of crude oil prices. Despite some positive foreign policy achievements like the Camp David Peace Accords between Israel and Egypt, positive results in either domestic or foreign policy were heavily shadowed by the Iranian Hostage Crisis. That began in 1979 when the U. S. embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, was invaded by Iranian revolutionaries. Fifty-two embassy diplomats and staff were taken hostage and held by the revolutionary government. The United States seemed impotent to respond effectively and the hostages were not released until Carter left office in January 1981. The crisis was a major torpedo in the sinking of his administration.
Perhaps it was for the best. Once freed from political office, Carter came into his own. He founded the non-profit Carter Center focused on human rights and human health. The foundation was responsible for the near-eradication of a tropical parasite that had once been debilitating to millions of Africans. Through the foundation he was also a useful negotiator in a variety of international difficulties. He routinely helped build houses for Habitat for Humanity, and he partnered with former Republican President George H. W. Bush to aid hurricane victims. One could go on; to Jimmy Carter, caring about something was a call to action.
It is well known that Mr. Carter was a Christian. His faith led him to focus on the poor, the suffering, and others dismissed by society. He could be called a Jameian Christian in that he believed we should all be “doers of the word and not hearers only” (James 1:22). In that cause, he was Jimmy Carter, man of action. In 2002, for all his efforts promoting democracy, human rights, and international peace he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
That’s where I came in again, if ever so tangentially. My father had received an invitation to Governor-elect Carter’s Atlanta inauguration ball in 1970. That invitation had remained in a family file for years. In the early 2000s, my daughter, Heather, had become a Carter fan because of his humanitarian work. Through the good offices of Tom Beard, a friend and former Moultrian who had served in the Carter White House, I asked if Mr. Carter would sign the invitation so I could frame it and give it to Heather on her birthday. Tom worked his magic and President Carter signed the invitation while in route to Stockholm to receive his Nobel Prize. I thank Jimmy Carter for his life of service, for his kindness to my father in the old days, and his kindness to my daughter in newer days. God bless Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States. Unlike any other president, he found greatness primarily through his goodness.
