Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&