Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission

From left are Becky Giddens, AmeriCorps member and United Way assistant; Amanda Reynolds, Kinetic by Windstream’s community advocate; Jamie Lowery, Crossroads Mission director; Caroline Horne, United Way executive director; Isabel Turrubiartez with Kinetic by Windstream; and India Williams, community services director at Community Action Council. United Way representatives spoke recently at a Kinetic by Windstream employee breakfast about United Way, and many heard Lowery’s testimony and story about what led him to Crossroads.

 United Way of Colquitt County

United Way of Colquitt County celebrates 80 years of service in our community by doing what it does best – serving others. We consider our past legacy of supporting nonprofits a thing to be cherished and commemorated.

So, what is a legacy? The long-lasting impact of events, or actions that took place in the past, or of a person’s life. Legacies can also be organizations that have grown and flourished, but have experienced hard times and continue to persevere.

United Way of Colquitt County is a strong supporter of one of our local men’s transitional housing programs, Crossroads Gospel Mission. Since 1972, Crossroads has been a refuge for homeless men and women, but in 2018 the organization redefined the vision of Crossroads based on a program called “Firm Foundation.” With this transition, Crossroads now follows a six-month curriculum where residents (men only) are exposed to various teachings involving many of the men in our Christian Community. This program includes financial responsibility and instruction in relational behavior. It offers one-on-one mentoring and discipleship, introduces them to the joy of serving others through the Storehouse Thrift Center, encourages them to use their free downtown YMCA memberships, and participates in a weekly 12-Step Celebrate Recovery Meeting offered at Life Under the Son with Jase Bass.

United Way of Colquitt County assists in the funding of daily activities for Crossroads from mentoring materials to food and fuel to get these men to medical appointments and work. Crossroads President, Dr. Randy Benner, says without the financial assistance from United Way the organization would not have survived through some of the tough times. Dr. Benner’s vision has brought new life and growth to this age-old nonprofit, continuing his legacy through the new executive director, Jamie Lowery. Mr. Lowery is a testament to what this organization can do in the lives of broken men. Lowery hopes to bring new life and hope to these residents through God’s truth and forgiveness. He lives with the residents and guides them through daily activities that introduce new lifestyles in hopes to bring new unity to the community.

A previous resident says, “I would like to thank every donor for their generous support. Because of what you do for us and what you give both in time and money, our lives are being changed for the better.”

United Way is proud to continue their partnership with Crossroads Gospel Mission and looks forward to the growth that the organization will bring in the coming years. With our Campaign 2024 theme — Rooted in Legacy, Growing in Gratitude — we are excited about the legacy that Dr. Benner will continue through Jamie Lowery, executive director.

For more information about Crossroads Gospel Mission, contact their office at (229) 985-7194 or email office@crossroadsmoultrie.com.

For more information regarding United Way of Colquitt County and its programs, contact the United Way office at (229) 985-2627 or email admin@uwccga.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you