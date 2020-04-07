Isolation is tough. People want to interact with other people. They want to gather and converse, share meals and viewpoints and stories. They want to do stuff.
Sheltering in place runs totally counter to those natural tendencies, and it doesn’t take long for boredom to set in.
The Observer has asked local residents to share how they’re coping with the situation.
Residents in the Countryside neighborhood, near Old Tram Road, have drawn on their sidewalks and driveways with chalk. We ran several photos last week of their artwork.
Another thing they’re doing is hiding teddy bears.
The Bear Hunt is a fun national movement that’s come up since Americans began staying home to avoid the coronavirus. In it, a homeowner or business places a teddy bear in the window where someone driving by can see it.
Then, parents take their small children for a drive to see how many bears they can find. It’s something to keep the kids occupied, and because everyone stays inside the car, they don’t encounter anyone who can spread the virus.
A Norman Park woman has proposed a holiday twist on the hunt.
Linda Norman credits her granddaughter, Ada James Norman, for the idea. Norman told her about the Bear Hunt in Countryside after reading about it in The Observer, and the little girl asked her: Since it’s Easter, why not use bunny rabbits? The stuffed toys would serve the same purpose, plus remind children of the Easter Bunny.
Norman really liked the idea because traditional Easter celebrations are canceled due to the shelter in place order.
“We don’t have church, so the children could dress in their Easter clothes [for the drive],” she said.
Whether your window bears bears or bunnies — or any other stuffed friend who wants to participate — please let us know so we can tell parents where to look. Call us at (229) 985-4545 or email moultrie.observer@gaflnews.com.
And if you’re staying busy during the isolation, please send us a photo and short description for our Creative Quarantine Contest. The Observer staff will choose our favorite entry each week for a $25 gift card to the local business of the winner’s choice.
