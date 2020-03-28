These are challenging times for our community, our state, the country and the world. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all of us and presented challenges we never seriously considered.
It is a challenging time for your community newspaper as well.
We could use your help as we try to provide the most complete and timely information possible.
The newspaper is working hard to keep you informed with the latest updates day after day.
We have made all coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic free of charge to all readers who visit moultrieobserver.com. We are offering free email newsletters to anyone who wants to sign up at no charge. Click here to subscribe to the free newsletter.
Of course, all of this comes at a cost to us.
We most especially want to provide access now for people who might not be able to afford the information otherwise.
But if you are able, and if you believe in the value and importance of local journalism, please consider supporting the work we do by purchasing a monthly subscription.
Your digital subscription will give you unlimited access to our website, e-edition and daily e-newsletters. For a few dollars more you can also have the printed paper delivered.
It has never been more important to support the local journalists who keep you informed night and day of the changing events in our country and our community. We are proud to serve you and are thankful for your support every day.
Our reporters — working remotely whenever possible — are checking with state and local government and health officials throughout the day for information on how the outbreak affects you and everyday life.
They are covering the impact on schools, businesses, restaurants, public events, health-care facilities and just about anything else that you can think of right now.
We take this seriously and believe the public service we perform is vital to our community and something we feel called to do.
As we have already said, as a public service, we decided to make coverage of the coronavirus pandemic free on our website. Doing that, along with the loss of retail advertising because many businesses are shuttered during this time, is impacting our business.
So, we kindly ask that you consider supporting local journalism by subscribing.
If you are already a paying subscriber, we thank you for your business.
You can subscribe online at: moultrieobserver.com/subscriptions/. Please stay safe and healthy during these trying times.
