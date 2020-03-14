Remain calm. Remain informed. Seek reliable information. Keep safe. These are the things experts are saying and we totally agree. These things make perfect sense.
Follow health directions from authorities: Wash hands. Throw away used tissues. Stay away from others if experiencing a fever.
Look out for one another: Family, friends, neighbors, co-workers.
If you hear someone discussing something about COVID-19, ask questions. Ask them to repeat what you thought you heard. Ask them to attribute the information. No need to be rude or hostile but good information from reliable sources is important, especially in uncertain times.
Do not panic.
Do not despair.
COVID-19 cases have been reported by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and by South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. Both hospitals have been quick to get the word out to local media to share with the community. We appreciate their transparency.
Nationally, President Donald Trump curtailed international travel Wednesday evening and declared a national emergency on Friday.
In Georgia, the General Assembly suspended its session but has been called back in by Gov. Brian Kemp, who issued an emergency declaration Saturday.
A multitude of events have been canceled, and local schools and many other facilities have closed, most of them for about two weeks.
Things are changing and have changed, and will change, at least for a while.
We can best meet these changes and challenges through patience and perseverance, precaution and prayer.
In hopes of helping to spread accurate information, The Moultrie Observer is providing both local and national articles about the coronavirus situation free of charge on our website. Visit moultrieobserver.com/covid-19 to access them.
