One of the many adages of firearm safety is “Don’t draw a gun unless you intend to use it.” It’s based on the belief that the presence of a firearm escalates an argument, rather than calming it down.
A bill recently approved by the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Committee completely dismisses that point.
Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, introduced the legislation that would make it legal for gun owners to show a firearm during an argument as long as they don’t “aim it offensively” at another person, according to reporting by CNHI News Service’s Riley Bunch.
Harper’s contention is that a person with a gun could de-escalate a confrontation by pulling out his weapon.
We believe the reality is the exact opposite. Display of the weapon tells the other person “I have the ability to kill you,” and the drawing of it sends the message “and I’m willing to do so.”
The other person must now respond to that threat. Perhaps they’ll back down as Harper hopes, or perhaps they’ll pull their own weapon and open fire. And they’d have a good argument for self-defense if they did.
If you’re not prepared to take someone’s life, you probably shouldn’t carry a gun at all — that’s what it’s for, after all — but absolutely if you don’t intend to shoot, you need to leave the gun in its holster.
We don’t need a law that encourages you to do otherwise.
