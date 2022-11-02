Wednesday's print edition is the last Moultrie Observer newspaper you’ll see before Election Day, although we’ll be updating our website every day from now until then and afterwards.
Many in our community have already cast their ballots during a record-setting early voting period. Early voting continues through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave., if you’d like to take advantage of it.
But the big day will be Tuesday, when voters will go to their precincts to cast ballots. If you do not know which precinct you vote in, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. Fill out the requested information and it will tell you where to vote in county and state elections.
However, if you live within the city limits of Doerun or Norman Park, those municipalities are holding elections separate from the county and state races. Doerun has three city council seats up for election, although only one is contested, and Norman Park has two referendums on the ballot. Ballots in those elections are being cast at each town’s city hall.
Voting on Tuesday will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After polls close, pollworkers will close up shop then take the ballots to the courthouse annex to be counted. Counting is electronic, but it still takes a little while, especially with larger precincts like Moultrie and Shaw. We will post results to our website, moultrieobserver.com, as they come in, but we are unlikely to have any results before 9 p.m. and the last local numbers may not be available until midnight or later.
The Associated Press will report state-wide vote totals throughout Tuesday night, and they’ll predict winners in state races as enough votes come in for them to do so. We’ll post their coverage to moultrieobserver.com as it warrants. Depending on how close the top races are, the AP may not be able to predict winners in all of them on Tuesday night.
The Observer is committed to reporting all local vote totals on Tuesday night. We hope to be able to announce projected winners of the state’s top races as well. However, due to the number of staffers available to work Tuesday, there will come a point when we will have to sign off and pick up our coverage on Wednesday morning. If we cannot get the top state races before then, we will post to our website that we’re stopping for the night.
The Moultrie Observer’s Nov. 9 print edition will go to press before voting concludes on Tuesday. It won’t contain any election results. We’ll recap the results in the Nov. 16 newspaper, but readers interested in the election would be well-served to check moultrieobserver.com throughout election night.
