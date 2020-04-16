As our community endures the coronavirus and the response to it, some people have stepped up to help us deal with “the new normal.” The Moultrie Observer — through our Moultrie Scene magazine — wants to recognize some of those who have gone above and beyond during this difficult time.
We need your help to find them.
If you know someone whose dependability, attitude or courage has made life easier these last couple of months, please let us know. It might be someone in the health care field, battling COVID-19 face-to-face. It might be a teacher, helping students and parents succeed in online classes. It might be a volunteer, making face masks or other protective equipment. Or a businessperson, going beyond the call of duty for customers or employees. Or a law enforcement officer, boldly dealing with the challenges of that dangerous job along with the added threat of the virus.
Please email kevin.hall@gaflnews.com with your nominations or call (229) 985-4545 ext. 1721 and leave a message.
We need the person’s name, a way to get in touch with them (phone number is best), and a sentence or two about what this individual has done to help.
We’ll select several of the nominees to be profiled in an upcoming issue of Moultrie Scene. Publication is expected in late May, but we need nominations as soon as possible so we have time to do interviews and write the stories. We expect to make some early assignments Wednesday so that’s the best time to have nominations in, but we will consider later suggestions too.
Help us shine a light on the good being done in our community. Nominate a hero.
