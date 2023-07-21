Education is the great equalizer.
Students of color must not be dissuaded by the U.S. Supreme Court decision effectively putting an end to affirmative action.
Don’t let any person, or any Court, stand in your way.
Walk your own path.
Live your own truth.
Pursue your own education despite obstacles, challenges and barriers.
There is not one path to success.
There are many.
Whether it is a traditional four-year degree from a university, an advanced degree, technical school or learning a trade, breaking the cycle of poverty and sometimes crime, can hinge on education.
While education may look like different things to different people at different times, its pursuit can be the difference between success and failure and even life and death.
The Supreme Court likely made it harder for students of color.
Harder does not have to mean impossible or even unlikely.
It means harder, the challenge is greater, and we encourage young people to meet the day, overcome the challenges and do not let anyone stand in your way.
Public colleges and universities in Georgia had already backed away from affirmative action initiatives prior to the SCOTUS decision but there could still be real impact.
Now, every institution of higher learning, including private colleges, will be reluctant to employ any polices and procedures they think will advantage students of color in the admissions process.
However, the SCOTUS decision does not prohibit colleges and universities from considering the personal stories and challenges faced by students of color, and weighing those narratives may be one way public institutions can continue to celebrate and incubate diversity on their campuses.
Also, we encourage students to consider staying close to home. Valdosta State University has a very diverse campus and offers a quality education in many fields of study. Wiregrass also provides excellent opportunities for students whose paths may not necessarily require a traditional four-year college degree.
Regardless of what path you choose, we encourage South Georgia students to pursue your education and not allow the decision to strike down affirmative action to stand in your way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.