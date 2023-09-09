Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.