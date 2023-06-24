Anyone who claims tougher gun control laws will keep the deadly weapons out of the hands of criminals is either a fool or someone who prefers to dwell in the world of fantasy. The reality of it is, it just isn’t so, regardless of how many times politicians say it or wish it.
Most men and women in law enforcement know this firsthand. They find the weapons in the possession of convicted felons — people who lost their right to lawfully own a gun — often enough when they arrest these criminals a second, third or fourth time for a similar offense. The law prohibits individuals convicted of serious crimes from carrying or owning a gun, but like all the other dos and don’ts criminals snub, many ignore it.
People who follow arrest reports realize the futility of laws aimed at felons. More often than not, the arrest of a career criminal will include the charge of illegal possession of a weapon by a felon.
It is not like handguns or assault rifles are difficult to come by. Irresponsible gun owners offer them free for the taking when they leave them in parked cars overnight, and there is a wide choice of weapons available on the black market. The only information required is who to ask. Criminals have their sources.
This is why it is always amusing — and there is nothing hilarious about it — to hear politicians demand stronger gun laws. Intentional or not, strengthened gun laws with more hops, skips and jumps in them make it harder for only law-abiding citizens to obtain one. Laws are meaningless to criminals.
New gun laws promise thorough background checks. That is not going to stop repeat offenders. They go through the back door to acquire the weapon or weapons they desire, seldom if ever the front.
If politicians really want to put a dent in crime, they should add a hefty number of years to the sentences doled out to any formerly convicted felons found to be in possession of a gun. Make it 10 years the first time and 20 years the second time, and 10 more each time they are caught with one.
Keeping felons off the streets longer would do wonders for public safety.
