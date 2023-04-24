The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce presented its first Eggs & Issues breakfast last Wednesday. It was an extraordinary success.
The chamber blocked off two and a half hours for a series of panel discussions — and it took every bit of the time allotted — but organizers kept the event moving at a good pace. As guests ate a scrambled egg breakfast, groups of local experts talked about state and federal government, agriculture, recreation, education and health care.
The discussions centered around questions submitted by local residents, so they focused on things local people want to know about: broadband expansion, the agricultural work force, family recreation, school safety and more.
Interspersed between the panel discussions were presentations by representatives of local municipalities telling about things going on in their towns, from Moultrie’s downtown awards to grants received by Doerun and Ellenton.
Chamber officials described the breakfast as a “first annual” event, so we can expect a repeat performance next year. That will be good for Colquitt County. The more that residents know about what’s happening here, the better off the community will be.
Thanks to the chamber for this new outreach effort.
