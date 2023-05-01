This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. “Hurricane season” starts June 1 and continues through the end of November. We put that title in quotation marks because while tropical weather is more common during those months, tropical storms and hurricanes are possible both before the beginning and after the end of that six-month season.
And we know all too well that severe weather can happen even without a tropical system.
The National Weather Service emails a briefing to The Observer, other media and emergency officials whenever its meteorologists deem severe weather possible. The chance is ranked on a five-point scale, from marginal (the lowest risk) to slight, enhanced, moderate and high risk. The briefing includes a color-coded map that shows the area of risk in broad swaths.
The Observer takes that information and writes an article warning Colquitt County residents about the dangers in the forecast — usually high winds or heavy rain, but possibly a tornado, flash flooding or even hail. We post it to our website, moultrieobserver.com, and email it to readers who are on our mailing list. These articles are posted outside the paywall so even non-subscribers can read them for free.
We have posted such briefings almost weekly since mid-November.
That includes two weeks ago, when the NWS placed Moultrie on the border between an area of marginal risk of severe weather and a band of normal thunderstorms. Instead, our community didn’t even get rain.
It also includes a briefing Dec. 14 that placed Colquitt County in an area of slight risk. About 5 a.m. the next day a tornado ripped through two houses and Mobley Gin outside of Doerun. By the grace of God there were no injuries.
No one at The Observer is a meteorologist. All we can do is pass along the warnings of the National Weather Service and emergency personnel. Sometimes we are concerned that the repeated warnings that don’t result in storm damage will lull readers into ignoring the briefings we post to our website. But we are far more concerned about what would happen if we chose not to warn you, our readers, about potential severe weather and something bad did hit our community.
To sign up for our weather alert emails, visit www.moultrieobserver.com. A popup ad for the newsletter may appear as the page loads, but if it doesn’t, you can click the menu icon in the upper left of the window and click Subscribe. We have three newsletters, and you’re welcome to sign up for any or all of them, but the one called Weather Alerts is the one that will include the articles about severe weather.
We do a good job of passing on the National Weather Service’s warnings several hours up to two days before a storm is expected, and that will let you know to be on your guard about the weather. But in all humility, we are not your best resource for up-to-the-minute warnings. You should invest in a NOAA weather radio or a weather app with alerts for your cell phone. Colquitt County offers its Code Red alert system for free through its website at colquittcountyga.gov.
Knowing what may be coming is key to being prepared for the kind of severe weather we’ve been facing the last few months and for the hurricanes that are possible this summer and fall.
