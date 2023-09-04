Before Hurricane Idalia charged into South Georgia, Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon commented to a meeting of local officials that it felt like the county had experienced 10 such storms in the last five years. His count may be off, but not by much if you include those that hit (like Michael in 2018) and those that came close enough to scare us (Dorian in 2019 was headed right for us until it took a turn).
Cannon's point was that emergency responders and leaders pretty much knew what to do, how to prepare, where to set up and how to respond once the weather hit. They'd been through it before.
The center of Hurricane Idalia went east of Colquitt County. It battered our neighbors in Brooks and Lowndes counties and areas of Florida.
Locally, we didn't go unscathed. Trees went down. They blocked roads and they tore down power lines and a few of them smashed roofs. Blocked roads were cleared quickly, but as of Monday morning, more than 300 Colquitt County residences and businesses still don't have electricity. That's down from more than 11,000 right after the storm passed through Wednesday.
Officials say no one in Colquitt County has been hurt. That's a blessing. Part of the reason was that people established a safe place and stayed there. Part of the reason was the presence of first responders.
We're grateful for the law enforcement officers, the firefighters and the medical personnel who responded when Idalia threatened.
We're grateful for the utility crews — from the City of Moultrie, Colquitt EMC, Georgia Power and multiple outside agencies that came to help restore electricity after the storm.
We're grateful for the crews that cleared the roadways so we could once again get where we need to go. These included the state Department of Transportation, the Colquitt County Roads and Bridges Department and the City of Moultrie Public Works Department — and the City of Moultrie's Solid Waste Department pitched in to help clear roadways too.
Thank you all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.