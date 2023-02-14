Every spring since 2003, The Moultrie Observer has produced a booklet called the Community Guide, which helps local residents to connect with the organizations that help move Moultrie and Colquitt County forward.
It includes contact information for government agencies, for schools, for popular local activities and more.
Prior to last year, it included a section for local civic groups. That was one of the largest sections because Colquitt County has many such groups of private individuals gathering to make a difference in the community: Clubs like Kiwanis, Rotary, Civitan and Lions, garden clubs, women’s clubs, veterans organizations, and on and on. Because the section was so big, it was also complicated and time-consuming to update.
In 2022, we started making changes to the format of the Community Guide. We had big plans, but when those plans met reality we had to make some hard choices to finish the booklet on time. One of those choices was to drop the section on civic groups. It wasn’t something we wanted to do, but it was necessary to complete the project.
The 2023 Community Guide is on the horizon. We want to restore the civic group section, and to do it right we need the help of those groups.
If you are a member of such a group — a fraternal organization with a chapter here, a support group, a patriotic organization, whatever the case may be — please contact us.
The information we will need:
• The group’s name.
• Contact person (their name and either their phone number, email address or both). The point of the Community Guide is to tell community members how to get in touch with the organizations that we describe, so please include contact information that we can publish.
• The group’s purpose. This may be building friendships between members, teaching youth, preserving history — whatever your group’s primary focus is.
• Major activities.
• When and where do you meet?
• Who can be a member? Can anyone apply or is it by invitation only?
• Dues.
• If you have a website or social media site, what are the addresses?
The easiest way to get us this information is to email it to Managing Editor Kevin C. Hall at kevin.hall@gaflnews.com. If you’d rather reach out to us by phone at (229) 985-4545, we have a form we can walk through with you.
We will collect this information through March 1, but we hope you will contact us sooner rather than later.
We want to make the 2023 Community Guide the greatest one ever!
Sincerely,
Kevin C. Hall, Managing Editor
The Moultrie Observer
